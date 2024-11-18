With 18 seats, BJP bets big on Santhal Pargana

RANCHI: The BJP is making all-out efforts to make a dent in the Santhal Pargana region, a stronghold of CM Hemant Soren-led JMM, especially on the Bangladeshi infiltration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spelled out areas where the alleged infiltration has taken place over the years. These are Pakur, Rajmahal, Barhait and Dumka. But JMM has called it a poll plank.

All BJP leaders — Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister and co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma — have promised to bring a law to check infiltration.

Former CM Chamapi Soren, who joined the BJP recently, has attacked the JMM over the changing demography of Santhal Pargana. JMM patriarch Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren and former JMM MLA Lobin Hembram, who recently joined BJP, also took the campaign forward.