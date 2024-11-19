BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh becomes first state to declare ‘The Sabarmati Report’ movie tax-free

BHOPAL: The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, became on Monday afternoon, the first state in the country, to declare the recently released Hindi movie, The Sabarmati Report tax-free.

The significant announcement was made by the central Indian state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.

“The events of the past have been presented factually in the film. The film is being made tax-free so that more and more people can watch it.”

“I too will watch the movie, which will also be watched by my ministers, MLAs and MPs. I hope this movie brings out the true reality of the black chapter of the past, which has largely been distorted due to vote bank politics,” Yadav added.

Importantly, the MP CM made the key announcement just a few hours before he flew to Gujarat to hold talks with the state’s CM and ministers over a host of issues.

The announcement was made just a day after PM Narendra Modi (who was the Gujarat CM during the time of the horrific incident and subsequent riots), while referring to The Sabarmati Report movie, had stated on social media, "It’s good that this truth is coming out. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time.”