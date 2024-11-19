Centre mulls new legislation to deal with office of profit, draft prepared

NEW DELHI: The Centre appears to be moving towards revoking a 65-year-old law that lays the ground for the disqualification of MPs for holding office of profit and introducing a new one in sync with current requirements.

According to sources, the Union law ministry has formulated a draft ‘Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Bill, 2024’ based on the recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit headed by Kalraj Mishra in the 16th Lok Sabha.

In the past, the office of profit law has run into controversies involving a conflict of interest for MPs and MLAs. A prominent case is the resignation of Sonia Gandhi as Congress MP and chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC) under the office-of-profit row in 2006.