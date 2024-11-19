Coast Guard to hold largest search and rescue drill at Kochi

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is gearing up to host India’s largest national maritime search and rescue exercise (SAREX-24) which will have a major gathering of international representatives.

The plan is to hold it alongside the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board Meeting at Kochi, Kerala on November 28-29.

The ICG on Monday said, “The two-day event will feature the largest ever real-time simulations aimed at honing the skills required for effective search and rescue (SAR) operations, collaborative efforts among regional and international maritime stakeholders.”