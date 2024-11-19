Day before Maharashtra polling, BJP’s Vinod Tawde booked for distributing cash to voters

A day before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde was accused by the rival Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) of distributing cash for votes.

BVA leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district. The Election Commission has filed an FIR against Tawde.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur claimed, "Some BJP leaders informed me that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a level. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP."

The BVA legislator alleged the hotel Tawde was staying had shut down the CCTV cameras.

"The hotel administration seems to be in cahoots with Tawde and the BJP. They only activated their CCTV after we requested it. Tawde was distributing money to manipulate voters," he said.