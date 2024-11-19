Day before Maharashtra polling, BJP’s Vinod Tawde booked for distributing cash to voters

A day before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde was accused by the rival Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) of distributing cash for votes.
BVA leader Hitendra Thakur accused Tawde of distributing money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district. The Election Commission has filed an FIR against Tawde.
Speaking to reporters, Thakur claimed, "Some BJP leaders informed me that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a level. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP."
The BVA legislator alleged the hotel Tawde was staying had shut down the CCTV cameras.
"The hotel administration seems to be in cahoots with Tawde and the BJP. They only activated their CCTV after we requested it. Tawde was distributing money to manipulate voters," he said.
The BVA claimed that Tawde was caught red-handed distributing money to party workers and voters in Vasai-Virar, Mumbai. They alleged that he was found with Rs 5 crore in cash at a hotel. However, Tawde has denied these accusations, calling them false.
The BJP has also denied the allegations, saying Thakur's claim was nothing more than a publicity stunt and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was making these allegations as it is facing defeat in the hustings.
Amid claims by BVA leaders that Rs five crore cash was distributed, an election official said Rs 9. 93 lakh cash was recovered from the hotel rooms.
A police official said two FIRs have been registered at the Tulinj police station in connection with incidents linked to the hotel where the alleged cash distribution took place.
Taking to X, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP's scheme has come to an end. Thakur has done what the Election Commission should have done. EC officials search our bags and scrutinise us, yet these individuals from the BJP face no such checks."
Refuting the allegations, BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar said, "The MVA has already lost the game. They are destined for defeat in this election, which is why they are making such absurd allegations against us. What Thakur is doing is nothing more than a publicity stunt."
A purported video of a face-off between Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has surfaced on social media.
Opposition party workers from the BVA reportedly surrounded Tawde at the hotel.
The protesters have reportedly sealed off the entire Vivanta Hotel, and police have also arrived at the site. Tawde remained in the hotel for over three hours while BVA workers refused to back down.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray reacted to the incident, saying:
"When I was coming for Maa Tuljabhavani darshan, my bag was checked by Election Commission officials. However, they did not find anything. Now it has come to light that money was found in Vinod Tawde's bag.”
“Yesterday, when the attack on Anil Deshmukh took place, who should have investigated where the stones came from? I pray to Mother Tuljabhavani that this corrupt and terror-spreading government be removed from the state," he added.
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of misusing government machinery and indulging in corrupt practices, including distributing money to buy votes, fearing a defeat in the upcoming state assembly elections.
Speaking to the media, Patole criticised the BJP for using money power to manipulate the electoral process, arguing that this is an attempt to win the election through corrupt means, fearing a resounding defeat.
He said, "The Election Commission must ensure a fair and transparent election process. However, the series of events over the past month, including biased actions against opposition leaders, have raised concerns.
Bags of opposition leaders have been checked under suspicious circumstances, and they've been prevented from flying in helicopters or airplanes, but no such scrutiny has been applied to the ruling party."
Polls for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.
(With inputs from PTI)