Falcon 9 lifts off with GSAT-N2: Why SpaceX was the rocket of choice

What is GSAT-N2?

GSAT-N2 is a high-throughput communication satellite developed by NSIL to meet growing demand. Operating in the Ka-band with a capacity of 48 Gbps, it will significantly enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity across the Indian region, NSIL said.

The satellite has a mission life of 14 years. ISRO reports that the satellite is equipped with 32 user beams: 8 narrow spot beams covering the Northeast region and 24 wide spot beams for the rest of India.

These beams will be supported by hub stations located across mainland India.

In addition to boosting broadband services, GSAT-N2 will also provide critical support for Inflight and Maritime Telecom Connectivity (IFMC) across the country.

The payload consists of three parabolic 2.5-meter deployable reflectors with multiple feeds generating 32 spot beams over the Indian region using a single feed per beam configuration.

The GSAT-N2 spacecraft structure is based on the standard Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)-based I4K bus.