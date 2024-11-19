FIR against comedian Yash Rathi for using derogatory words during show at IIT Bhilai

DURG: Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Yash Rathi for allegedly using objectionable words during a show at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, an official said on Tuesday.

The show was held on November 15 at the institute where students, their parents and staff members were present.

Clips of Rathi's show held during IIT Bhilai's annual festival, organised by the council of students, have gone viral on social media in which he is purportedly heard using objectionable language.

A case was registered on Monday against Rathi under section 296 (obscene acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Jevra Sirsa police Chowki following complaints lodged against him, Durg Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla said.

Further investigation was underway into the matter, he added.

After the video went viral, some outfits including the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM), the National Students' Union of India and the Karni Sena lodged complaints with the IIT management, administration and police.

Later, the IIT management also filed a police complaint in this connection.

During the show, when Rathi allegedly started using objectionable words, the institute management intervened and asked him to get down from the stage, IIT Bhilai Director Rajiv Prakash said.

"Stand-up comedy acts were held during the institute's annual fest in the past but such language was never used by performers.We were shocked when Rathi used such language," he said.

The management has now decided that a stand-up comedy show will never be organised in the institute and has complained to the police against Rathi, Prakash said.