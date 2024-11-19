Fixed match to save crony capitalists, ordinary investors losing: Rahul Gandhi on Adani, SEBI chief

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that there was a "fixed match" going on to protect crony capitalists and said ordinary investors will be the biggest loser in it.

In a video titled "Buch Stops here", Rahul Gandhi targets SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch and businessman Gautam Adani, as he discusses the issue of safeguarding investors' savings with his colleague and party leader Pawan Khera and veteran journalist Sucheta Dalal.

In the over 8-minute video conversation, Gandhi accuses SEBI under chairperson Buch of failing to protect investor wealth, instead, he said it "safeguarded" corporate giants like the Adani Group.