Himachal Bhawan up for auction to repay Seli hydel project dues

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the government will review the High Court order for the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi and respond soon. Leader of opposition and former CM Jairam Thakur accused the government of mismanagement, financial irresponsibility and 'complete administrative failure'.

The Himachal HC ordered for the attachment of Himachal Bhawan due to the government's failure to return, along with interest, a premium worth Rs 64 crore paid upfront for the allotment of a 320 MW hydel project in Lahaul-Spiti.

The court order related to a previous non-payment of dues which have since escalated to around Rs 150 crore because of delays in resolution of dues.

The court has also directed the Secretary (Power) to inquire into the matter within 15 days as to identifying which officials have erred in returning the money to the company.