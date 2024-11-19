J&K: Will L-G go by government word on 5 nominated members?

SRINAGAR: A month after Omar Abdullah-led government assumed office in J&K, Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha is yet to nominate five members to the Assembly. The big question is whether the L-G will nominate five members on his own or go by the advice of the government.

As per the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the L-G can nominate five members to the Assembly, including two women, two from migrant KPs, one of whom has to be a woman, and a member from displaced persons from PoK. After nomination of five members, the Assembly strength will rise to 95. The five nominated members will have the voting rights.

Legal experts have divergent views on whether the L-G has discretion to nominate five members without consulting the government. Some say the L-G can nominate members on his own, while others opine he has to go by opinion of the elected government.