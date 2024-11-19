Movie on Godhra train burning incident declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government announced on Tuesday that it will make The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, tax-free in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made this announcement and said he will also go to watch the movie.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film delves into the events surrounding the Godhra train burning, which sparked widespread communal riots in Gujarat.

"'The Sabarmati Report' is a very good movie. I will go to watch the movie myself. I also told my ministers, MLAs and MPs to watch this film. We are also going to make it tax free in the state so that maximum people can watch it," Yadav told reporters here.