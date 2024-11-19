Mumbai Diary | 25K kg of mutton curry, booze during campaign

The Maharashtra state assembly election could turn out to be one of the most expensive polls in history, with prominent political party candidates ensuring a steady supply of food and beverages. Freebies are a regular feature not only for party workers but also for voters, who have access to generous servings of mutton curry and liquor. According to a candidate from the ruling party, over the last 20 days, a staggering 25,000 kg of cooked mutton has been served to the public. With the price of meat ranging between Rs 800 and Rs 900 per kg, the total food expenses have reached between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore.

Priyanka’s absence a dampener in Cong rallies

The excitement surrounding Priyanka Gandhi’s participation in the Maharashtra poll rallies has given way to disappointment after she expressed her inability to attend. State Congress leaders were eager for Priyanka’s rallies and a roadshow. However, her busy schedule in Wayanad prevented it. The leaders hoped that once the Wayanad election concluded, she would immediately start campaigning for them in the state. They scheduled her rallies accordingly only to be informed later that she wanted to rest for at least two days before resuming her campaigning.

Costly star campaigners a deterrent for local BJP?

Against the backdrop of party’s soaring expenses, the BJP candidates were hesitant to organise rallies of senior leaders, such as party national president JP Nadda. They believed that bringing in leaders from outside the state would not only increase costs but also disrupt the local social and political dynamics, making it impractical. They then made a conscious decision to limit the invitation of external leaders to their seats. However, later on, they realised that not hosting rallies with the party’s national president would reflect poorly on them. So BJP candidates insisted on arranging for Nadda’s rallies, disregarding the potential outcomes.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com