Three students critical, 10 injured after school bus collides with loader in UP amid dense fog

Owning to dense fog, a school bus collided head-on with a loader on the Chajpur-Rajpur Road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, causing injuries to at least 10 students.
Police said that all the injured students were girls and three of them are critical.
The accident occurred when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala, Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay told PTI.
The police have seized the loader and arrested its driver, he added.
The injured students were brought to the Primary Health Centre in Budhana. Later, six of the students were referred to the district hospital.
An investigation into the accident is underway.