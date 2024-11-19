Three students critical, 10 injured after school bus collides with loader in UP amid dense fog

Owning to dense fog, a school bus collided head-on with a loader on the Chajpur-Rajpur Road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, causing injuries to at least 10 students.

Police said that all the injured students were girls and three of them are critical.

The accident occurred when the school bus was carrying students from Gayatri School in Kandhala, Circle Officer Sant Prasad Upadhyay told PTI.