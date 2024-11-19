'Transform your villages into modern development hubs': Mann to newly elected Panchs

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday called upon the newly elected Panchs to act as a catalyst for transforming their villages into ‘modern development hubs.’ This, he added, would give a major push to the economy.

Addressing a gathering before administering oath of office to the newly elected Panchs of Sangrur district, Mann urged the newly elected Panchs to take initiatives to transform their villages into 'development hubs.' He also asked the Panchs to ensure the progress and prosperity of the villagers.

Mann said that the panchayats should pass a resolution for the holistic development of the villages so that the state government can help start the work without much delay.

Mann further said that the state government is setting up rural libraries which is aimed at inculcating reading habits among the youth. He also said that the villages should pass resolutions for establishing more such libraries which will go a long way in empowering the youth and making them an equal partner in the socio-economic development of the state. He said that these libraries would help in transforming the destiny of the youth and produce more bureaucrats, scientists, doctors and technocrats.

Mann said that these libraries with all the modern facilities would provide a rich learning experience for the youth.

The CM also urged all the people to play a proactive role in transforming the villages by launching a constructive campaign on planting more trees.

Mann said that it is imperative for improving the atmosphere of the state on one hand and checking the pollution on the other.