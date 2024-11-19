Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj conceptualized aircraft, Wright brothers got the credit, claims UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel recently claimed that Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj had conceptualized the idea of aircraft long before modern aviation was developed.

She claimed sage Bharadwaj's ideas laid the foundation for such innovations and that the Wright Brothers were credited with the invention of the aeroplane.

She made the speech at the 9th convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow on Monday.