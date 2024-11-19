Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj conceptualized aircraft, Wright brothers got the credit, claims UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel recently claimed that Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj had conceptualized the idea of aircraft long before modern aviation was developed.
She claimed sage Bharadwaj's ideas laid the foundation for such innovations and that the Wright Brothers were credited with the invention of the aeroplane.
She made the speech at the 9th convocation of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow on Monday.
"The sages and scholars of ancient India made remarkable discoveries and innovations that are benefiting the world even today," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.
Citing the example of Bharadwaj, the governor said, "He had conceptualised the idea of an aircraft, but the credit for its invention was given to another nation, and it is now recognised as the invention of the Wright Brothers."
Bharadwaj, a prominent 'rishi' from the Vedic age, is mentioned in both the Hindu epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.
Orville and Wilbur Wright, together known as the Wright Brothers, are credited with flying the first self-propelled aircraft on December 17, 1903, in North Carolina, USA.
However, some BJP leaders have argued that the concept of a flying machine is demonstrated in the 'Pushpak Vimana' described in the Ramayana.
At the convocation, Patel urged universities to encourage students to delve into ancient Indian texts to appreciate the unparalleled research and discoveries made by their ancestors and described these texts as true treasure troves of wisdom.
(With inputs from PTI)