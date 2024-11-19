VP Dhankhar nominates three BJP MPs to the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University

NEW DELHI: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday nominated three BJP MPs, including Dr K Laxman, Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde from the Upper House to the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Dr Laxman is the national president of BJP’s OBC Morcha. He is also one of the members of the party’s Central Election Committee.

Laxman has been appointed as the National Returning Officer of the party’s upcoming organisational election to elect the new national president of party.

52-year-old Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki is an MP from Madhya Pradesh and he had worked as an assistant professor (History) in Barwani earlier. He is said to be closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Solanki had also worked for the upliftment and empowerment of tribal people.

Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde hails from Maharashtra. He is a medical professional turned politician.