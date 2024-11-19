VP Dhankhar nominates three BJP MPs to the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University

NEW DELHI: Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday nominated three BJP MPs, including Dr K Laxman, Dr Sumer Singh Solanki and Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde from the Upper House to the Court of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
Dr Laxman is the national president of BJP’s OBC Morcha. He is also one of the members of the party’s Central Election Committee.
Laxman has been appointed as the National Returning Officer of the party’s upcoming organisational election to elect the new national president of party.
52-year-old Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki is an MP from Madhya Pradesh and he had worked as an assistant professor (History) in Barwani earlier. He is said to be closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Solanki had also worked for the upliftment and empowerment of tribal people.
Dr Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde hails from Maharashtra. He is a medical professional turned politician.
During the last session of parliament, he had raised his voice to debar those who have more than two children from the benefits of government welfare schemes.
The Court of the University meets annually to discuss and consider annual reports, annual accounts, audit reports and the budget of JNU.
It has powers to review the acts of the Executive Council and the Academic Council.
The meeting of the JNU Court is chaired by its Vice-chancellor. JNU Court includes the members of the Executive Council, the Rector, the deans of students, the chief protector the finance officer, the University librarian, senior wardens, and ten representatives from the parliament.
Representatives from the parliament include six members nominated by the speaker of Lok Sabha and four members nominated by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.
Besides, a representative from every recognized institutions, nominated by the Vice-Chancellor also remain to be the members of the Court.