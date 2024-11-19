Will Mumbai evade 'voter apathy'? All eyes on financial capital as Maharashtra set for crucial polls

MUMBAI: As Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20, all eyes will be on Mumbai, where 420 candidates are in the fray for 36 assembly constituencies, to see if the metropolis can overcome voter apathy of the past and record a high turnout.

More than 1 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the financial capital, which accounts for 36 of the state's 288 assembly constituencies, and is home to industry leaders and prominent politicians.

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has completed all preparations for smooth conduct of the assembly elections on Wednesday (November 20).

As per the civic body, Mumbai has a total 10,117 booths located at 2,085 locations, where voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

Of the total candidates in the fray, 105 are contesting from the 10 constituencies in the island city, while 315 nominees are vying for the 26 seats in the suburbs.

For the first time, Mumbai's voter count has suppressed the one crore mark.

Mumbai has 1,02,29,708 eligible electors -- 25,43,610 in the island city and 76,86,098 in the suburbs.