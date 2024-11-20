25% increase in delegates as IFFI begins today

PANAJI: More than 6,500 delegates have registered themselves for this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) marking an increase of 25 per cent over the last year, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) managing director Prithul Kumar said on Tuesday, a day ahead of the inauguration of the festival in Goa.

Six more screens have been made available for this edition of IFFI to make the festival more accessible to the film enthusiasts, Kumar said. “NFDC, the host of the event, is making all-out efforts to ensure the festival reaches new heights this year in terms of people’s participation and quality of overall experience,” he said.

NFDC officials said the IFFI 2024 focuses on young filmmakers and has received a record 1,032 entries for the Creative Minds of Tomorrow section as compared to 550 last year.