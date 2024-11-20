70% dip in J&K, NE & Naxal violence in 10 yrs, says Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has brought down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, North-east and Naxalite-hit areas by 70% in the last 10 years.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the 50th All India Police Science Conference at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar, Shah highlighted the government’s efforts in bringing stability to the “historically volatile” regions.
“Over the years, Kashmir, North-east, and Naxalism-affected areas were labelled as highly disturbed. However, we have achieved significant progress in these areas. A comparative analysis of the last 10 years versus the previous decade reveals a remarkable 70% reduction in violence,” he said. “The efforts of numerous individuals have been instrumental in achieving the government’s goal of bringing peace to these regions,” he added.
Sharing statistics on the fight against drug trafficking, Shah said, “In the last decade, over 5,45,000 kilograms of drugs, valued at more than Rs 35,000 crore, have been seized. This figure is six times higher than the previous ten years. It doesn’t indicate an increase in drug consumption but reflects the success of our scientifically enhanced seizure methods developed over the past ten years.”
Highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to justice, he said, “We have implemented nearly 60 provisions to ensure courts, prosecution, and police complete their tasks within strict timeframes.”
He emphasised the systemic overhaul aimed at expediting justice delivery. “These measures hold all stakeholders accountable, ensuring efficiency in the judicial process. We have instructed jail officials to initiate bail proceedings if a trial is delayed, except in cases involving serious crimes,” he said.
“Our mission is clear—before Constitution Day, no prisoner who has served one-third of their sentence should be denied justice. Strengthening the police and holding them accountable have been key to this initiative, “ he said.
Global challenges
Underscoring the need to tackle global challenges, Amit Shah said, “By leveraging modern technology, from securing borders and tackling narcotics to combating the misuse of drones and the darknet, we are committed to effective solutions.”