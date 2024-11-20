70% dip in J&K, NE & Naxal violence in 10 yrs, says Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has brought down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, North-east and Naxalite-hit areas by 70% in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 50th All India Police Science Conference at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar, Shah highlighted the government’s efforts in bringing stability to the “historically volatile” regions.

“Over the years, Kashmir, North-east, and Naxalism-affected areas were labelled as highly disturbed. However, we have achieved significant progress in these areas. A comparative analysis of the last 10 years versus the previous decade reveals a remarkable 70% reduction in violence,” he said. “The efforts of numerous individuals have been instrumental in achieving the government’s goal of bringing peace to these regions,” he added.