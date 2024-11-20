Ahmedabad Diary | Fake judges to fake hospitals: Gujarat hub for scamsters

Gujarat has recently seen a surge in scams, highlighted by the closure of a multispecialty hospital just 18 hours after its grand inauguration. It was reportedly established by two fake doctors in collaboration with an administrator in Surat. On November 17, they, who were caught drinking, set up the hospital, which was found to have no proper registration or fire safety equipment. Then a photo emerged showing a police officer attending the facility’s inauguration and sitting in the doctor’s chair. This incident adds to a growing list of fake officials, ranging from judges to tax officers, creating a wave of disbelief in the community.

Is Cabinet expansion set to include Modhwadia?

The long-awaited cabinet expansion appears to gaining momentum, increasing the likelihood that former Congress leaders Arjun Modhwadia and C J Chavda, who recently joined BJP, will be included in the state government. Discussions have intensified regarding the addition of seven to eight BJP MLAs in the cabinet. If the expansion takes place, it would strengthen the positions of Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, both former Congress members who were previously promised cabinet roles. The expansion will once the Maharashtra elections get over, according to sources.