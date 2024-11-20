All-party meeting on Nov 24 ahead of Parliament session

In keeping with the parliamentary tradition, the meeting is convened to inform the Opposition of its legislative agenda as well as discuss issues which parties want to debate in Parliament. Through such a meeting, the government formally seeks cooperation of opposition parties in both Houses during the session.

Sources indicated that leaders of all parties with representation in Parliament are likely to attend the meeting to present their views and discuss strategies for efficient parliamentary proceedings. The agenda will include discussions on setting priorities for the winter session and preparing for debates on potentially contentious issues.

However, similar to previous meetings, full participation from opposition parties seems unlikely, especially from those protesting the government’s handling of the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Opposition parties attending the meeting are expected to raise demands for adequate time to present their concerns in the Houses. They are also likely to critique the Central government’s approach to addressing the violence and unrest in Manipur. The ethnic clashes in Manipur, going on for several months, remain a contentious issue that is expected to dominate talks.