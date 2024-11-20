Ambassador Nirupama Rao aims for cultural harmony through 'Peace Notes' music concerts

NEW DELHI: As an expression of cultural diplomacy, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao has been anchoring a musical journey for the past six years by bringing together an orchestra -- South Asian Symphony Foundation (SASO) -- with nationals from different countries. The concerts are organised under the name 'Peace Notes'.
"It is an expression of cultural diplomacy as arts and music is apolitical. Throughout my career, I have been handling issues concerning India and its relations with its neighbours and the complexities involved. However, ordinary citizens are curious about their neighbours. We share a cultural heritage with them as there is a common civilisational past," Ambassador Rao told TNIE.
Ambassador Rao co-founded the orchestra along with her husband Sudhakar Rao in 2018 with musicians from India’s neighbouring countries and diaspora.
"The orchestra – which essentially is a group of musicians collaborating –creates harmony and interconnectedness. This could serve as an expression of what society should ideally be like where strangers come together, and they learn to communicate and cooperate," she said.
"We earlier had Afghan musicians but after the fall of their government, they left. The orchestra now has musicians from Sri Lanka, an American of Pakistani origin, a Chinese who lives in Thailand, musicians from Singapore,’’ she added.
The orchestra has one or two concerts a year and survives on grants and funding, which is a bit of a challenge.
Peace Notes is performing in Delhi this week with two shows, one at IIC and the second at Bahai Temple. The performance begins with a Sanskrit song Maithreem Bhajata (composed by Kanchi Shakaracharya in 1960s) which means 'cultivate friendship with all'.
This year they are premiering a composition on Chandrayan by a young Indian composer studying in the US.
Ambassador Rao has an ear for music and has songs recorded in her voice. She used to strum the guitar during her students days, but she never studied music as a subject.
Meanwhile, Nirupama Rao, who served as India’s Ambassador to the US and China, said that India’s relations with US will continue and improve under President-Elect Donald Trump as he shares a good chemistry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the case of China there is more to be seen as time progresses.
"Notwithstanding the fact that PM Modi and US President Elect Donald Trump have good chemistry and friendship we will have to see how Trump’s policies are going to be for India in trade, tariffs, immigration,’’ Ambassador Rao said.
On China even though there has been disengagement on the LAC its still early to say to what extent it will change the situation on the ground.