Ambassador Nirupama Rao aims for cultural harmony through 'Peace Notes' music concerts

NEW DELHI: As an expression of cultural diplomacy, former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao has been anchoring a musical journey for the past six years by bringing together an orchestra -- South Asian Symphony Foundation (SASO) -- with nationals from different countries. The concerts are organised under the name 'Peace Notes'.

"It is an expression of cultural diplomacy as arts and music is apolitical. Throughout my career, I have been handling issues concerning India and its relations with its neighbours and the complexities involved. However, ordinary citizens are curious about their neighbours. We share a cultural heritage with them as there is a common civilisational past," Ambassador Rao told TNIE.

Ambassador Rao co-founded the orchestra along with her husband Sudhakar Rao in 2018 with musicians from India’s neighbouring countries and diaspora.

"The orchestra – which essentially is a group of musicians collaborating –creates harmony and interconnectedness. This could serve as an expression of what society should ideally be like where strangers come together, and they learn to communicate and cooperate," she said.

"We earlier had Afghan musicians but after the fall of their government, they left. The orchestra now has musicians from Sri Lanka, an American of Pakistani origin, a Chinese who lives in Thailand, musicians from Singapore,’’ she added.