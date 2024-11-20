Bibek Debroy has left a legacy with humanity at its core, says PK Mishra

Mishra also remembered his association with Debroy while working with him on policies, discussing issues of economy and how they could be addressed. He said, “Dr Bibek Debroy was a formidable personality whose intellectual pursuits ranged from economics to Sanskrit literature.”

The top bureaucrat in the PMO also mentioned that Debroy “was always polite and very understanding” during his interactions with him, when the latter was a member of the DPIO and subsequently chairman of the PM-EAC.

Recalling his personal experiences, Mishra said Debroy was always reassuring when there were issues to be tackled at work. “I knew Dr Debroy quite well for the last few years and the common thing we shared was both us were alumni of Delhi School of Economics,” he added.