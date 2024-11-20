Bibek Debroy has left a legacy with humanity at its core, says PK Mishra

NEW DELHI: Bibek Debroy, the former chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council who passed away early this month, was a scholar with exceptional analytical skills in policy-making and an inordinate ability to explain complex concepts in a lucid manner, recollected PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the PM.
Addressing a condolence meeting here, Mishra recalled Debroy as a formidable personality, who has left a legacy with a vision and humanity at its core, which will continue to inspire future generations.
The condolence ceremony was organised at the Akashwani Rang Bhawan on Tuesday evening to remember the life and work of Debroy, who passed away on November 1.
Earlier, condoling Debroy’s death, the PM had noted that he was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. “Through his work, he had left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Dr Debroy was a polymath, who enjoyed working on ancient Indian texts, making them accessible to the youth,” he had said.
Mishra also remembered his association with Debroy while working with him on policies, discussing issues of economy and how they could be addressed. He said, “Dr Bibek Debroy was a formidable personality whose intellectual pursuits ranged from economics to Sanskrit literature.”
The top bureaucrat in the PMO also mentioned that Debroy “was always polite and very understanding” during his interactions with him, when the latter was a member of the DPIO and subsequently chairman of the PM-EAC.
Recalling his personal experiences, Mishra said Debroy was always reassuring when there were issues to be tackled at work. “I knew Dr Debroy quite well for the last few years and the common thing we shared was both us were alumni of Delhi School of Economics,” he added.
Mishra fondly recalled the conversations they had on a wide variety of subjects — from the statistical system all the way to direct tax reforms. He added he was always sincere and committed in all his tasks.
Recalling an incident of the past, Mishra said, “Debroy always liked to do something substantial, apart from his usual responsibilities. His contributions were extremely valuable in day-to-day policy or analytical work as well.”
Member (EAC-PM), Shamika Ravi noted that Debroy was like a mentor and a guide, who always encouraged exploring new dimensions of work.
Another member of PM-EAC Sanjiv Sanyal recalled his long conversations with Debroy and how he always supported independent thinking.
