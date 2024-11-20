Body of woman found in sack in UP's Karhal, family claims political motive behind crime

MAINPURI: The body of a 23-year-old girl was found in the Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri on the day of by-poll voting, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim has been missing for two days. Her body was found in a sack in the Karhal area on Wednesday.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinod Kumar told ANI that victim's family has alleged political motives behind the crime.