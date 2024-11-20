Body of woman found in sack in UP's Karhal, family claims political motive behind crime

MAINPURI: The body of a 23-year-old girl was found in the Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri on the day of by-poll voting, police said on Wednesday.
According to the police, the victim has been missing for two days. Her body was found in a sack in the Karhal area on Wednesday.
Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinod Kumar told ANI that victim's family has alleged political motives behind the crime.
"The body of a 23-year-old girl from Karhal was found this morning. A case has been registered against two people by her father. One of them is Prashant Yadav and the other is Mohan Katheria. Both of them have been arrested. Her parents have given a statement that their daughter was murdered in order to prevent her from voting for the BJP. Further investigation is underway," the Mainpuri SP said.
Meanwhile, voting is underway at nine seats in Uttar Pradesh--Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Sishamau, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan.