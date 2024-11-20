Chhattisgarh CM meets Amit Shah, discusses development, security concerns of state

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here at his North Block office and apprised him of the progress made in combating naxalism in the state and expressed confidence in making the state ‘naxal-free’ by March 2026.

After the meeting, while interacting with media persons, the CM said that the state government and the security forces have been working relentlessly in the direction of uprooting the menace of Left-Wing-Extremism (LWE) from Chhattisgarh and are confident of fulfilling the commitment made by the Union Home Minister to finish left ultras by 2026.

“I met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the Naxal activities in Chhattisgarh… In the last 11 months, nearly 200 Naxals have been eliminated, and nearly 600-700 have surrendered. We are fast moving towards the Prime Minister’s and Home Minister’s aim of making India a Naxal-free country by March 2026,” Sai said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed with the Union Home Minister strategies for development, security and other major issues of the state.

He said that the state government has taken many important steps in the field of road construction, education, health and employment and these are bringing positive changes on the ground in the affected areas. The home minister appreciated the efforts taken and assured all possible cooperation from the Centre, he added.