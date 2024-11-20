Climate change alters avian migration patterns in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: As global warming continues to take its toll, the impact of climate change on the avian world has become increasingly apparent. Notably, 'summer visitors'—a category of migratory birds—are now being observed in Nainital and its surrounding areas during November, a shift attributed to changing weather patterns and climate variability.
Nainital's surrounding forests are home to a remarkable variety of birds. This November, the Broadbill, Golden Oriole, and the Collared Falconet—recognized as one of the world's smallest falcons—were spotted for the first time in this region.
Naturalist Prashant Kumar at Corbett National Park shared his insights with this newspaper, stating, "The appearance of these new bird species has led to an increased interest among bird watchers in areas like Suryagaon, Dolmar, and Juyli in Nainital district. The presence of these birds during this time is indeed a consequence of climate change."
"The Collared Falconet is the smallest falcon in India. It typically prefers to reside near the edges of forests or among large trees close to rivers and streams. Its diet consists of butterflies, dragonflies, and other small insects. This bird is rarely seen in Nainital," said naturalist Kumar.
"Broadbills are incredibly beautiful and robust birds that prefer to inhabit forests or the edges of marshes. They produce a sound similar to a whistle and build pear-shaped hanging nests for their homes," said naturalist Prashant Kumar.
Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO ) Chandrashekhar Joshi said, "The sighting of these rare bird species in the region is an indicator of rich biodiversity. Uttarakhand is a rich state in terms of wildlife and biodiversity. While we can estimate the population of tigers, leopards, and other wildlife using trap cameras or footprint methods, bird species require a different protocol. There are methods such as bird calls, photography, and other counting techniques."
According to sources from the Forest Department, most broadbill birds reside in Malaysia, although some are also spotted in India and the Philippines. The Asian broadbill is primarily green or blue, while the African broadbill is brown. Additionally, the golden oriole bird measures between four to seven inches in length.
"This is the first time it has been trapped here," said a local ornithologist. Bird enthusiasts are quite excited about this discovery.