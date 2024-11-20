Climate change alters avian migration patterns in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: As global warming continues to take its toll, the impact of climate change on the avian world has become increasingly apparent. Notably, 'summer visitors'—a category of migratory birds—are now being observed in Nainital and its surrounding areas during November, a shift attributed to changing weather patterns and climate variability.

Nainital's surrounding forests are home to a remarkable variety of birds. This November, the Broadbill, Golden Oriole, and the Collared Falconet—recognized as one of the world's smallest falcons—were spotted for the first time in this region.

Naturalist Prashant Kumar at Corbett National Park shared his insights with this newspaper, stating, "The appearance of these new bird species has led to an increased interest among bird watchers in areas like Suryagaon, Dolmar, and Juyli in Nainital district. The presence of these birds during this time is indeed a consequence of climate change."

"The Collared Falconet is the smallest falcon in India. It typically prefers to reside near the edges of forests or among large trees close to rivers and streams. Its diet consists of butterflies, dragonflies, and other small insects. This bird is rarely seen in Nainital," said naturalist Kumar.

"Broadbills are incredibly beautiful and robust birds that prefer to inhabit forests or the edges of marshes. They produce a sound similar to a whistle and build pear-shaped hanging nests for their homes," said naturalist Prashant Kumar.