Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Laos

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held delegation-level talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Vientiane, weeks after Indian and Chinese militaries completed disengagement of troops from two last face-off points in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting took place in the capital city of Laos on the sidelines of a conclave of 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh holding bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Mr Dong Jun in Vientiane, Lao PDR," Singh's office said on 'X'.