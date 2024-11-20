Indian Army completes Sanyukt Vimochan 2024, showcasing disaster response readiness

NEW DELHI: Showcasing India's disaster response readiness the Indian Army on Tuesday successfully completed the Multilateral Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024' which was attended by international participants also.

The exercise, attended by General (Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), was conducted by the Konark Corps of Southern Command of Indian Army, was conducted over two days from November 18 to 19 November at Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat.

The opening event of the exercise on November 18, 2024, included a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) centred on the theme 'Cyclone in the Coastal Region of Gujarat.'

The Army in a statement said, "The exercise simulated a disaster scenario affecting the cyclone-prone Okha-Porbandar coastline, where all participating agencies brainstormed disaster relief strategies and establishing effective joint mechanisms for implementation of those strategies. It aimed at addressing gaps in interagency integration and cooperation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to natural disasters."

The second day witnessed a Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration held at Chowpatty Beach at Porbandar on November 19. The demonstration started with a requisition for the Armed Forces from civil administration. "Multi-Agency recce and surveillance was carried out of the affected area, post which personnel were inserted for carrying out rescue operations. Casualty evacuation was demonstrated with assistance from the assets fielded during the exercise. The demonstration culminated with 'Resuscitation and Rehabilitation' of affected citizens."