Indian Army completes Sanyukt Vimochan 2024, showcasing disaster response readiness

NEW DELHI: Showcasing India's disaster response readiness the Indian Army on Tuesday successfully completed the Multilateral Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024' which was attended by international participants also.
The exercise, attended by General (Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), was conducted by the Konark Corps of Southern Command of Indian Army, was conducted over two days from November 18 to 19 November at Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat.
The opening event of the exercise on November 18, 2024, included a Tabletop Exercise (TTX) centred on the theme 'Cyclone in the Coastal Region of Gujarat.'
The Army in a statement said, "The exercise simulated a disaster scenario affecting the cyclone-prone Okha-Porbandar coastline, where all participating agencies brainstormed disaster relief strategies and establishing effective joint mechanisms for implementation of those strategies. It aimed at addressing gaps in interagency integration and cooperation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to natural disasters."
The second day witnessed a Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration held at Chowpatty Beach at Porbandar on November 19. The demonstration started with a requisition for the Armed Forces from civil administration. "Multi-Agency recce and surveillance was carried out of the affected area, post which personnel were inserted for carrying out rescue operations. Casualty evacuation was demonstrated with assistance from the assets fielded during the exercise. The demonstration culminated with 'Resuscitation and Rehabilitation' of affected citizens."
The Army said, 15 Senior officials and representatives from nine Friendly Foreign Countries from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Indian Ocean Region and South East Asia attended this event on both days. The international participation, the Army said, "underscored the importance of international collaboration, allowing for the exchange of best practices, domain knowledge, and experience in disaster management".
The Multi-Agency Capability Demonstration featured various agencies practising coordinated logistics, rapid response and effective disaster management strategies in a simulated cyclone scenario. This event highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other central and state agencies in addressing natural disasters.
In addition, representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), Meteorological Department and FICCI also attended the event. An industrial display was also organised alongside the demonstration, providing a platform for Indian defence industries to showcase their innovations and manufacturing capabilities in disaster response technology.
This event underscored India's commitment to self-reliance and technological advancement in disaster management. General (Gen) Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) lauded all participants for their efforts and dedication in organising this professionally conducted exercise and executing it with excellence and finesse.
The COAS reinforced India's commitment to Global Humanitarian Efforts wherein it has consistently emerged as a beacon of hope and assistance to many across the world in times of crisis, in extending vital assistance to Nations as well as peoples in distress.
"The Indian Armed Forces", he said, "has in recent years, played a pivotal role in disaster relief operations, including search and rescue missions, provision of humanitarian aid and medical support".
The COAS also commended participants from Indian Industries, who had showcased indigenous HADR equipment, in line with the Government's vision of a developed, self-reliant India. The COAS also appreciated the participation of Foreign Delegates, which expounded the Indian philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - the "World as One Family'', consistently championed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister.
The Army added that the Exercise 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024' represented a significant step towards strengthening India's preparedness and response capabilities, solidifying its leadership in disaster management at the global stage.