Jharkhand: It’s ‘infiltration’ vs ‘mahila samman’ as 38 seats up for grabs in 2nd phase

RANCHI: Voting in the second phase in Jharkhand’s 38 constituencies in a dozen districts on Wednesday will test the campaign pitches of the BJP-led alliance over the Bangla infiltration and the JMM’s Mahila Samman scheme under which Rs 1,000 are given each month to women in the 18-50 years age group.
Out of 38 seats, 18 each are in Santhal Pargana and North Chhotanagpur and two in Ranchi. According to the Election Commission, 528 candidates are in the fray of which 55 are women. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and former CM Babulal Marandi are key contestants.
The BJP’s campaign revolved around accusing the ruling alliance of encouraging Bangladeshi infiltration that has allegedly changed the demographic character of Santhal Pargana. The BJP lost power to the JMM-led alliance in 2019.
The JMM countered the BJP by labeling its narrative as motivated and called candidates outsiders. JMM and Congress leaders have told tribals that the “outsider” BJP was trying to spoil and divide the social structure of Santhal Pargana. The ruling alliance is equally banking on ‘Mahila Samman.’
In the 2019 assembly elections, of the total 81 seats, the JMM won 29 and the BJP 25 seats. The Congress won 18 seats and RJD won one. An alliance of JMM-Congress-RJD formed the government.
According to an ADR report, out of 522, 148 (28%) candidates have criminal cases registered against them. At the same time, there are 23% i.e. 122 candidates have serious cases registered against them. These cases involve murders and kidnappings. At least three candidates have murder cases.
There are 12 candidates against whom cases related to atrocities against women have been registered. Out of these 12 candidates, rape has been registered against one of them.
Among constituencies, Dumka has the most women-managed polling booths (52), followed by Jamtara (31) and Bokaro (23). Silli has 14 such booths, while Khijri has none.