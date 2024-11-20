Jharkhand: It’s ‘infiltration’ vs ‘mahila samman’ as 38 seats up for grabs in 2nd phase

RANCHI: Voting in the second phase in Jharkhand’s 38 constituencies in a dozen districts on Wednesday will test the campaign pitches of the BJP-led alliance over the Bangla infiltration and the JMM’s Mahila Samman scheme under which Rs 1,000 are given each month to women in the 18-50 years age group.

Out of 38 seats, 18 each are in Santhal Pargana and North Chhotanagpur and two in Ranchi. According to the Election Commission, 528 candidates are in the fray of which 55 are women. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and former CM Babulal Marandi are key contestants.