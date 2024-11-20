NC hopes early restoration of statehood after Omar’s ‘very positive’ Delhi meets

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference has described J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders on restoration of statehood as positive. The party says it is hopeful of early restoration of statehood.

Senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said that the CM’s meetings with Modi, Shah and others in Delhi on the issue of restoration of statehood to J&K have been very positive.

After the J&K cabinet in its first meeting passed a resolution on restoration of statehood and its clearance from Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha on September 19, Omar visited the national capital and met Modi, Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union ministers. Omar handed them copies of the resolution of the J&K cabinet, which called for early restoration of statehood in its original form to J&K.