NC hopes early restoration of statehood after Omar’s ‘very positive’ Delhi meets

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference has described J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders on restoration of statehood as positive. The party says it is hopeful of early restoration of statehood.
Senior NC leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said that the CM’s meetings with Modi, Shah and others in Delhi on the issue of restoration of statehood to J&K have been very positive.
After the J&K cabinet in its first meeting passed a resolution on restoration of statehood and its clearance from Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha on September 19, Omar visited the national capital and met Modi, Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union ministers. Omar handed them copies of the resolution of the J&K cabinet, which called for early restoration of statehood in its original form to J&K.
The cabinet resolution stated that restoration of statehood would be a beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the rights and protecting the identity of people of J&K.
On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status and downgraded and bifurcated erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).
Sadiq, who is considered close to Omar, said after the CM’s “positive talks” in Delhi, the party is hopeful of early restoration of statehood. “However, the time will be decided by the Centre,” Sadiq added.
During the J&K Assembly poll campaign, both the PM and the home minister had said that the statehood would be restored only by the Modi government. “We expect the Central government to consider the mandate of J&K people and hope it restores statehood as soon as possible,” he said.
The NC, which won the first Assembly polls in J&K Union Territory after Article 370 abrogation, in its poll manifesto pledged to restore statehood and special state.
“Statehood and special status are two different things. We are hopeful of early restoration of statehood as this is a commitment not only from the PM and HM but also from the Supreme Court,” Sadiq said.