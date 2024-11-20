Peeved Didi halts bulldozer action in tourism hub

KOLKATA: Overruling the district administration’s decision, the West Bengal government on Tuesday chose not to demolish 140 illegal hotels, resorts, and homestays in Mandormani, a significant tourist destination located along West Bengal’s coastline. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement came hours after the district administration decided to raze the unauthorised structures.
Terming it a ‘unilateral decision’ taken by the authorities, the CM said that no demolitions will take place until the state government issues an order.
Earlier in the day, the East Medinipur district administration issued demolition orders after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) flagged violations of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules that govern construction in coastal areas to prevent environmental degradation. The properties in question were built in areas where construction is restricted under these guidelines, which aim to protect the coastal ecosystem from overdevelopment.
On November 1, the CRZ district committee instructed the demolition of these illegal properties, setting a deadline of November 20 for the structures to be razed down. The affected hotels and resorts are spread across several locations in Mandormani and surrounding areas. Of the lot, 50 hotels are located in Dadonpatrabari, 36 in Sonamui, 27 in Silampur, and 30 in Mandormani itself.
Additionally, a lodge in South Purushottampur mouza is also part of the demolition order. The district administration is now in charge of executing the demolition and clearing the area in accordance with the CRZ guidelines.
The NGT first raised concerns about these illegal constructions in 2022, citing that they were built without following the CRZ regulations. According to the CRZ notification, no permanent structures can be built within 200 metres of the high tide line in coastal areas. These properties were constructed in violation of these restrictions.
The NGT’s ruling was aimed at protecting the fragile coastal environment, which could be at risk due to unregulated construction and tourism activity. The demolition was said to have a significant impact on the local economy, especially the tourism industry.
Over the past few years, Mandormani has grown into a popular beach destination with a flourishing hospitality sector. The hotels and resorts built along the beachside have not only attracted tourists but also provided jobs to locals.
These include jobs in the hospitality sector, retail, transportation, and other services tied to tourism. With the demolition of these properties, many business owners and workers face the risk of uncertainty about their livelihoods.
The decision came after a series of inspections and legal proceedings focused on ensuring compliance with environmental laws. The demolitions was said to address the issue of illegal construction, but came along challenges while preserving environmental integrity.
Prior to the CM’s intervention, the district administration was working to meet the CRZ committee’s deadline, and efforts were being made to provide support to displaced workers and businesses.