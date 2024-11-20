Peeved Didi halts bulldozer action in tourism hub

Additionally, a lodge in South Purushottampur mouza is also part of the demolition order. The district administration is now in charge of executing the demolition and clearing the area in accordance with the CRZ guidelines.

The NGT first raised concerns about these illegal constructions in 2022, citing that they were built without following the CRZ regulations. According to the CRZ notification, no permanent structures can be built within 200 metres of the high tide line in coastal areas. These properties were constructed in violation of these restrictions.

The NGT’s ruling was aimed at protecting the fragile coastal environment, which could be at risk due to unregulated construction and tourism activity. The demolition was said to have a significant impact on the local economy, especially the tourism industry.