Punjab bypolls: 63 per cent voter turnout recorded to four assembly seats

CHANDIGARH: A voter turnout of 63 per cent was recorded till 6 pm in the by-elections to four assembly segments in Punjab on Wednesday, according to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C.

These by-polls to the Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala assembly segments were necessitated after the incumbent lawmakers were elected to the Lok Sabha. Of the four assembly segments, Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal were earlier held by the Congress, and the Barnala seat by the AAP.

The precise figures of the total turnout will be updated by tomorrow morning once all polling parties return to the collection centres and final data entry is completed.

The CEO shared that as per recorded data till 6 pm, the highest turnout of 81 per cent was recorded in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak recorded 63 per cent turnout, while Barnala saw 54 per cent and Chabbewal 53 per cent turnout.

At Dera Pathana village in Dera Baba Nanak segment, a clash took place between the AAP and Congress supporters. Gurdaspur Member of Parliament Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is the husband of Congress candidate Jatinder Kaur, alleged that some “outsiders” at the behest of the AAP thrashed his party worker in the village and also accused the police of not taking action. The workers of both the warring factions engaged in heated arguments. A heavy police force was deputed at the site to defuse the situation.

The ruling AAP would like to register victories after its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the three concerned contests while the Congress and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are also out for triumph in these by-polls.