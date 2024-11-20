Surat dog bite controversy escalates, High Court issues notice to police

AHMEDABAD: In a puzzling twist, Surat’s dog bite saga reached the Gujarat High Court, courtesy of the police pushing the case forward despite the possibility of bail being granted at the station. The High Court has summoned the Assistant Sub-Inspector to explain this escalation.

A simmering feud between two families in Surat's Althan area over a dog bite incident has taken a legal turn. The conflict began a month and a half ago when a child was bitten by a dog, triggering complaints from both sides.

The dog’s owners filed a counter-complaint against the child’s parents, alleging unfair treatment. Despite the time elapsed, tensions remain unresolved.

The child’s parents have now moved the High Court, alleging procedural lapses by the police. They claim the complaint against them, eligible for bail at the police station level, was escalated unnecessarily to court.

Responding to their application, the High Court has issued a notice summoning the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Althan police station for an explanation.

On October 2, a pet dog attacked the son of Dineshbhai, a bank employee residing in Surat’s Althan area. The attack occurred moments after Dineshbhai and his son exited the society’s lift, leaving the child with severe injuries.

Following the incident, the child’s mother, Khushbu Sharma, lodged a complaint with the Vesu police.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the dog’s owners, Ashish Dubey and Prashant Tripathi.

"My husband and son were taking the elevator to the 12th floor. When the door opened, my son stepped out first, followed by my husband. Suddenly, our neighbor Ashish Dubey’s dog attacked my son, biting his left leg and causing bleeding and injuries," the child's mother told to the media at that time.

She added, "When my husband tried to rescue our son, the dog injured him as well. The wounds were serious enough that they both had to be taken to the hospital for treatment."

On October 4, the child’s mother lodged a formal complaint at Althan police station against the owners of the dog involved in the attack.

Ashish Dubey and Prashant Tripathi, the dog’s owners, alleged that the complainant’s family entered their home, engaged in a heated argument, and physically assaulted them.

The parents of the child have approached the High Court, seeking to quash the FIR filed against them.

In their petition, they alleged that despite the case involving only bailable offences, the police unnecessarily produced them in court instead of granting bail at the police station.

Taking note of the petition, the High Court issued a notice to the Assistant Sub-Inspector and directed him to appear before the court.