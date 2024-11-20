UP by-polls: Cop points pistol at Muslim women coming out to vote; SP demands action

AIMIM candidate Mohammad Arshad alleged that voter turnout in Kakroli was low because police were preventing people from leaving their homes. He accused the police of "harassing voters" and likened their actions to "enemies of the people." Arshad further claimed that AIMIM workers were being detained by the police.

At a presser in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of misusing the administrative machinery to secure a win in the bypolls "through manipulation".

Yadav said his party had lodged complaints with the Election Commission (EC) regarding "irregularities" in multiple constituencies, including Karhal, Sisamau, Meerapur, Kundarki, Phulpur, and Majhawan.

Despite these complaints, Yadav alleged that the EC was turning a blind eye to the issues.

"The BJP wants to win these bypolls not through votes, but through manipulation," the former chief minister claimed and added that the ruling party was "pressuring the administration to act unfairly" and prevent opposition supporters from voting.

"I urge voters to go to polling booths... and stay there until they have cast their vote. This is a right granted to us, and everyone must exercise it," he added.

Yadav further slammed the BJP over "violation" of the EC's guidelines on checking voter IDs and for obstructing people from casting their ballots.

Earlier in the day, SP candidate Sumbul Rana accused police personnel of harassing voters and blocking their participation in the election in Muzaffarnagar. "We are going from village to village, people are being harassed and are not being allowed to vote. Police officers are troubling people, telling them that they cannot vote," Rana said.

She added that in areas like Nayagaon, Nagla Buzuk, and Sambalheda, voters were repeatedly asked for multiple IDs, even when they presented the required documentation. Rana further alleged that complaints were being raised but were not being addressed by the authorities.

The Election Commision has earlier today ordered the suspension of at least five police personnel found violating these guidelines after Yadav presented video evidence showing voters being harassed and blocked from voting.

In Muzaffarnagar, two sub-inspectors, Niraj Kumar of Shahpur police station and Ompal Singh of Bhopa police station, were suspended for non-compliance with EC rules regarding voter checks in the Meerapur constituency. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh.

In Moradabad's Kundarki constituency, investigations into complaints revealed police personnel checking voter identity cards, a task reserved for poll officials. As a result, one sub-inspector, two head constables, and two women constables were removed from election duty and sent to the police lines. However, local police denied any suspensions, stating that personnel were only removed from their posts for disrupting voter movement unnecessarily.

Another incident in Moradabad involved a police official entering a polling booth, allegedly to check on polling arrangements. Since this violated EC norms, the officer was suspended, and departmental proceedings have been initiated.

Similar actions were taken in Kanpur's Sisamau assembly constituency, where two sub-inspectors were suspended for failing to comply with election protocols. Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar stated that additional barricades and security measures were put in place to prevent disruptions in polling.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa confirmed that five police personnel, including two each in Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur and one in Moradabad, have been suspended based on verified complaints.

“The EC has reiterated that only polling officials are authorised to check voter identity cards, and police officers on duty outside polling stations must not intervene in this process,” Rinwa added.

Akhilesh Yadav, in an attack against BJP alleged that the saffron party was preventing many people who intended to vote for opposition parties from casting their ballots to make up for a lack of enthusiasm among their own supporters.

"Many of their own people are opposing them. Their voters are slipping away and even voting against them," he claimed. Yadav said the BJP's actions showed signs of panic and desperation, indicating that their "throne is shaking."

He added that both the public and internal factions within the BJP were turning against them.