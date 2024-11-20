UP bypolls: 49.71% voter turnout recorded, SP accuses BJP of 'manipulating' voters

LUCKNOW: The by-poll to nine assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a moderate 49.71 per cent voters turn out to seal the fate of 90 candidates, including 11 women, on Wednesday.

According to the information shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Kundarki assembly segment in Moradabad district recorded the highest voter turnout of 57.32 per cent voter turnout, while the Ghaziabad (Sadar) seat witnessed the lowest at 33.03 per cent. Till 5 pm, Meerapur seat in Muzaffarngar, where a BJP candidate was contesting on RLD symbol, registered 57.02 per cent turnout, Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar recorded 56.69 per cent, Karhal in Mainpuri registered 53.92 per cent, Majhawan in Mirzapur registered 50.41 per cent, Sisamau in Kanpur recorded 49.03 per cent and Phulpur in Prayagraj recorded 43.43 per cent turnout.

The bypoll, necessitated by the election of sitting MLAs to Lok Sabha in 2024 general election, had to take place in 10 assembly constituencies but the Milkipur Assembly segment in Ayodhya district was put on hold by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as it is caught in litigation, pertaining to 2022 assembly election.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa stated that five policemen, including two each in Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar and one in Moradabad, were suspended for failing to execute their duties properly during polls.