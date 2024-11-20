West Bengal tablet scam: State police freeze 797 bank accounts, arrest 22 suspects

KOLKATA: The West Bengal police froze around 797 bank accounts from various parts of the state in the school tablet purchase scam, arresting 22 people from various districts in this connection.

According to state police it is a huge racket and investigations are on to nab others associated with the scam. They also claimed to have received inputs that many other bank accounts are involved in the scam.

The cyber scam targeting West Bengal's 'Taruner Swapno' scheme, has affected 1,911 students out of the total 16 lakh beneficiaries. The West Bengal Police have registered 93 FIRs and arrested 11 people in connection with the fraud.

Under the scheme, higher secondary students in government-aided schools and madrasas get a one-time benefit of Rs 10,000 to purchase tabs for educational purposes. The money directly gets credited to the bank account of students after the concerned school puts the data and bank account details of the eligible students on a government portal.