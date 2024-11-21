23-yr-old Dalit girl found dead for ‘not supporting’ SP nominee

LUCKNOW/CHANDIGARH/DEHRADUN: A 23-year-old Dalit woman, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found dead on in UP’s Karhal assembly seat that went to bypolls on Wednesday, with her family alleging that she was killed as she refused to vote for the Samajwadi Party.
A voter turnout ranging from 50 to 70% was recorded in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Kerala amid stray incidents of violence and complaints of irregularities and misuse of government machinery.
In Karhal of Mainpuri district, the victim woman’s father in an FIR alleged that his daughter was abducted by local SP leader Prashant Yadav and poisoned to death with the help of one Mohan Katheria. Mainpuri SP Vinod Kumar said, “Both the accused, Mohan Katheria and Prashant Yadav, were arrested while further investigation into the incident was in progress.” The incident triggered a slugfest between the BJP and the SP.
Nine seats went to bypolls in UP. The Election Commission’s update at 5 pm showed the voter turnout in Ghaziabad was 33.30%, Katehari (56.69%), Khair (46.43%), Kundarki (57.32%), Karhal (53.92%), Majhawan (50.41%), Meerapur (57.02%), Phulpur (43.43%) and Sisamau (49.03%).
Acting on complaints by SP president Akhilesh Yadav against police officers checking voter and Aadhaar IDs, the EC ordered suspension of five police personnel violating its guidelines. UP Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, “Five police personnel on poll duty have been suspended taking note of complaints — two each in Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar and one in Moradabad.”
An incident of stone pelting was reported in Kakroli village during voting in Meerapur seat. SSP Abhishek Singh said that the police promptly reached the spot and dispersed the crowd using mild force.
In Uttarakhand, a voter turnout of 57.64% was recorded in Kedarnath assembly bypoll. In Punjab, a turnout of 63% was recorded in the bypolls to four assembly seats. The Gidderbaha seat recorded 81% polling, Dera Baba Nanak 63%, Barnala 54% and Chabbewal 53%.
A clash took place between AAP and Congress supporters at Dera Pathana village in Dera Baba Nanak seat. Heavy police force was deputed at the site to diffuse the situation.