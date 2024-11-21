23-yr-old Dalit girl found dead for ‘not supporting’ SP nominee

LUCKNOW/CHANDIGARH/DEHRADUN: A 23-year-old Dalit woman, who had been missing since Tuesday, was found dead on in UP’s Karhal assembly seat that went to bypolls on Wednesday, with her family alleging that she was killed as she refused to vote for the Samajwadi Party.

A voter turnout ranging from 50 to 70% was recorded in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats spread across UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Kerala amid stray incidents of violence and complaints of irregularities and misuse of government machinery.