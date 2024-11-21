Army orders probe into alleged custodial torture of civilians in JK's Kishtwar

JAMMU: The Indian Army has launched a probe into alleged custodial torture of civilians who were picked up for questioning in connection with the recent militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

According to media reports, four civilians were called for interrogation to the base of Rashtriya Rifles in the Mughal Maidan area of Kishtwar district on Wednesday morning.

The victims, all daily wage labourers were reportedly released hours later.

According to reports citing the families of the civilians, all four of them were severely assaulted with some left unable to walk and had to be carried on shoulders.

"At least two of them have bluish-red marks on their legs and buttocks, purportedly caused due to repeated flogging with a hard object. The third victim has suffered a laceration in the temple area while the fourth victim has an injury in the left eye which has been nearly shut due to heavy swelling, purportedly caused due to a heavy blow. All of them have marks of assault on their bodies," The Wire reported citing locals.

According to the report, the victims' families were stopped by the Army when they tried to take them to the Kishtwar district hospital for treatment.

In a statement on X, the Army informed that it has opened an investigation into the "alleged ill-treatment of civilians" during the conduct of anti-terror operation in the Kishtwar sector.

"Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on 20 November. There are some reports on the alleged ill treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation. An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured," the White Knight Corps said in the statement.