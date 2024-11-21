CM Yogi Adityanath declares Hindi film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free in UP

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, declared the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the Godhra incident in Gujarat in 2002, 'tax-free' in the state.

The CM made the announcement after attending the screening of Vikrant Massey-starrer film along with his cabinet colleagues and the film cast here on Thursday. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was also present at the screening. In UP, all district magistrates have been asked to organise screenings of the film in their respective districts so that the maximum number of people are able to watch the movie.

After watching the film, CM Yogi applauded the crew and cast of the film for their effort in bringing out the truth about the Godhra incident. "This is a film every Indian must watch to understand the true story behind the Godhra incident," CM Yogi stated announcing that the movie would be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

"The people of the country have the right to know about the acts that were carried out to create animosity in society and political instability in the country targeting the state dispensation,” said CM Yogi after watching the film. He emphasized the need to not only identify but also expose those faces who were conspiring against the nation for vested political interests.