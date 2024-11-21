Cyber arrests: MHA’s I4C blocks 17,000 WhatsApp numbers operating from South-East Asia

NEW DELHI: In a massive crackdown against cyber frauds indulging in rampant digital arrests, the I4C wing under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with the Department of Telecom has blocked over 17000 WhatsApp Accounts operating from South Asian countries, including Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, sources said on Thursday.

Noting that the move was initiated by the MHA’s Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) complaints filed by victims through online platforms, the sources said, that flagged accounts were reviewed and blocked following directives to WhatsApp from the Ministry.

These accounts were primarily traced to countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, where according to reports fraudulent operations have been thriving, they added.

This development comes in the wake of a detailed investigation, which revealed that fraudulent call centres operating out of Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos are often linked to Chinese casinos in Cambodia, serving as hubs for organised cybercrime, the sources said.