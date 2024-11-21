Five killed in bus-truck collision on Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh

ALIGARH (UP): Five people were killed and several injured when a bus collided with the truck on Yamuna Expressway here, police said Thursday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the vehicles were passing through the Tappal area of the district, they said.

An injured passenger told reporters that the privately operated bus was en route to Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh from Delhi's Kashmere Gate.