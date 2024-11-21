Glam & glitz: 9-day-long celebration of cinematic heritage at IFFI begins

In a video message played at the inauguration ceremony, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said that with the addition of technology and the development of the creator ecosystem, India can play a major role in the way the creator economy is shaping up.

“IFFI has become an important milestone in the development of the film industry in India. We in India, at this point of time, are very much focused on developing the content creators’ economy. We have a very vibrant creators’ economy where people come up with very innovative content showcasing some of the rich heritage, cuisines and the culture of India. Some of the gems of Indian language and literature are being presented by the content creators in very interesting ways,” said Vaishnaw.

The minister said that the event would facilitate young filmmakers to find new partnerships and develop new ideas. A significant segment of IFFI, ‘Film Bazaar’, which promises a dynamic platform for aspiring filmmakers and established industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and propel the future of cinema, also began on Wednesday.