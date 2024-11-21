India, Australia sign air-to-air refuelling agreement strengthening military ties

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards interoperability between the Air Forces, Australia and India have signed an arrangement which will enable the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Indian Armed Forces to conduct air-to-air refuelling.

The Australian Defence Ministry on Thursday said "Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy, and India's Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh announced the arrangement during bilateral discussions on 21 November."

"Under the arrangement, RAAF's air-to-air refuelling aircraft, the KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport, will be able to refuel Indian Armed Forces aircraft.", it added.

Deputy Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds signed the arrangement on November 19 in New Delhi at Australia-India Air Staff Talks. Air Vice-Marshal Reynolds welcomed the arrangement, saying it strengthens the defence relationship between Australia and India.

"India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we are continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability," Air Vice-Marshal Reynolds said, adding, "The ability to conduct air-to-air refuelling with the Indian Armed Forces elevates our interoperability and enables us to cooperate more effectively in a range of different scenarios. This arrangement is a significant step forward in our relationship with India, and will provide valuable opportunities for our personnel to work closely together, share knowledge and expertise, and build trust and understanding."