India stands for rule-based international order for peace, prosperity in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, reaffirmed India’s commitment to freedom of navigation, overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and adherence to international law to ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region at the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus forum at Vientiane, Lao PDR.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the relevance of Buddhist doctrines during the present time of polarisation.

Singh shared his insights on the discussions on the Code of Conduct, stating "that India would like to see a Code that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations which are not party to these deliberations. The code should be fully consistent with international law, in particular the UN Convention Law of Sea 1982,".

On the ongoing conflicts and challenges to international order, the Defence Minister asserted that it is "providential" that the 11th ADMM-Plus is being held in Lao PDR, which has internalised the Buddhist principles of non-violence and peace. He was of the view that it is time that the Buddhist doctrines of peaceful co-existence be embraced more closely by all, as the world is increasingly getting polarised into blocks and camps, leading to increasing strain on the established world order.

"India has always advocated and practised dialogue for resolving complex international issues. This commitment to open communication and peaceful negotiation is evident in India's approach to a wide range of international challenges, from border disputes to trade agreements. An open dialogue promotes trust, understanding, and cooperation, laying the foundation for sustainable partnerships. The power of dialogue has always proven effective, yielding tangible results that contribute to stability and harmony on the global stage. India believes that genuine, long-term solutions to global problems can only be achieved when nations engage constructively, respecting each other's perspectives and working toward shared goals in the spirit of cooperation," said Rajnath Singh.