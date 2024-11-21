Indian Army Chief becomes Honorary General of Nepali Army

NEW DELHI: General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, has been honoured with the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army.

President Ramchandra Paudel conferred upon Dwivedi the rank of Honorary General of the Nepal Army during a special ceremony at President House, Sheetal Niwas.

The Indian Army on Thursday described this "exchange of honorary generalship, a unique and cherished tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies," which "highlights the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and military ties between the two nations."

As per the Army, this practice reflects the mutual respect and enduring friendship between the two countries, particularly in the realms of military cooperation, defence collaboration, and shared strategic interests.

"This symbolic exchange of titles goes beyond mere ceremony-it is a powerful testament to the longstanding solidarity, trust, and commitment to peace and stability in the region. The tradition underscores the strong strategic partnership between the two forces, who work closely on a variety of fronts, including joint training, military exercises, and disaster response," the Army said highlighting the tradition of conferring honorary generalships between the Indian and Nepali Armies dates back to the 1950s.

Every three years, the Chief of the Indian Army is made an Honorary General of the Nepali Army, and vice versa. Both armies share similar values and a commitment to regional security, making this gesture of honour a reflection of their unity and shared purpose.

"The Honorary Generalship is particularly meaningful given the unique socio-cultural bonds and open borders between India and Nepal, with shared security interests and a deep sense of camaraderie, the exchange of titles serves as a reminder of the close ties that transcend formal diplomatic relations. It reinforces the enduring friendship and cooperation that have defined the relationship between the two nations for decades."