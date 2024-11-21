Mahakumbh-2025: UP government to use AI cameras, social media platforms for safety, crowd management

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is digitising one of the largest congregations of humanity by leveraging AI and social media platforms to ensure the safety, security and seamless management of 45 crore pilgrims expected at the Mahakumbh 2025 on the banks of Sangam.

AI-powered cameras are being installed throughout the mela site to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance. These state-of-the-art cameras will not only bolster security but also assist in reuniting individuals who may get separated during the mela which will commence on January 14, 2025, the day of Makar Sankranti and culminate in Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025.

In addition to AI cameras, social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives, streamlining the process of reuniting families during the religious congregation.

According to state government spokespersons, the Mela administration has devised an extensive plan to locate the lost ones. “A digital ‘khoya paaya kendra’ (lost-and-found centre) will go functional from December 1 utilising advanced technology to reunite the individuals who get separated from the family,” said the state government spokesperson.