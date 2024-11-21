Mahakumbh-2025: UP government to use AI cameras, social media platforms for safety, crowd management

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government is digitising one of the largest congregations of humanity by leveraging AI and social media platforms to ensure the safety, security and seamless management of 45 crore pilgrims expected at the Mahakumbh 2025 on the banks of Sangam.
AI-powered cameras are being installed throughout the mela site to monitor the massive crowd and ensure 24/7 surveillance. These state-of-the-art cameras will not only bolster security but also assist in reuniting individuals who may get separated during the mela which will commence on January 14, 2025, the day of Makar Sankranti and culminate in Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025.
In addition to AI cameras, social media platforms like Facebook and X will provide immediate assistance in locating lost relatives, streamlining the process of reuniting families during the religious congregation.
According to state government spokespersons, the Mela administration has devised an extensive plan to locate the lost ones. “A digital ‘khoya paaya kendra’ (lost-and-found centre) will go functional from December 1 utilising advanced technology to reunite the individuals who get separated from the family,” said the state government spokesperson.
He added that the entire Kumbh area was being equipped with 328 AI-enabled cameras which had already been tested at four key locations. “These cameras will monitor the crowd 24/7 and assist in locating lost individuals. Under the directives of the state government, the large-scale installation of these cameras is in its final stages,” he stated.
The digital lost-and-found centres will immediately register every missing person's details digitally. Once registered, the AI-powered cameras will begin searching for the individual. Additionally, information about missing persons will be shared on social media platforms like Facebook and microblogging site X making it easier to locate them quickly.
The state government spokesperson said that the face recognition technology would be used at Maha Kumbh to identify the lost individuals. “This advanced system will work instantly, capturing photographs and identifying individuals among the estimated 45 crore attendees,” he said. Anyone separated from their family at the fair will be taken care of under a safe, organised, and responsible system. Strict measures will be in place to ensure that no adult can take custody of a child or woman without verifying their identity and relationship. This initiative aims at providing a secure and efficient way to reunite families while ensuring the safety of every individual at the event.
The Prayagraj Mela Authority has divided the 4,000-hectare Mahakumbh area into 25 sectors, making it the largest Mahakumbh site in history. SDMs have been appointed Sector Magistrates to supervise land acquisition, administration, and departmental coordination within their respective zones. These Sector Magistrates have also been entrusted with a crucial role in ensuring efficient governance and smooth communication between the public and the administration throughout the event.
With an estimated attendance of 45 crore devotees and over one lakh Kalpvasis, the scale of Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to be unprecedented. Thousands of saints, sadhus, and administrative personnel will also be present in the Mela for a month and a half.
The Prayagraj Mela Authority has already released a sector-wise list of Sector Magistrates, with most having assumed their duties. According to SDM Mela Abhinav Pathak, the remaining officials will soon be relieved of their departmental responsibilities and assume the responsibility of their sector in the Mela zone. These Sector Magistrates will also be responsible for redressing public grievances promptly ensuring the seamless organization of Mahakumbh-2025.