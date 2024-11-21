Maharashtra assembly elections: Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district scores highest turnout, Mumbai lowest

MUMBAI: An estimated 64.72% voter turnout was recorded in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday, where the ruling BJP-led MahaYuti alliance is making a determined bid to retain power and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is hoping to continue its good showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The figures are provisional, election officials said, adding 61.74% polling was recorded in the 2019 assembly elections in the state.

The Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district recorded the top turnout of 73.68%, while the country’s financial capital Mumbai saw the lowest at 51.41%. In the 2019 polls, Mumbai’s polling figure stood at 52.07%.

In the MahaYuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition’s MVA combine, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) put up 86 candidates.