Modi becomes 1st PM to visit Guyana after 56 yrs

NEW DELHI: India and Guyana on Wednesday agreed to ramp up cooperation in areas of defence, trade, energy, pharmaceutical and agriculture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali held extensive talks focusing on bolstering the overall relations.

The two sides inked five agreements that will provide for cooperation in a range of sectors such as hydrocarbons, healthcare, culture and agriculture.

In his media statement, Modi said Guyana will play a significant role in India’s energy security and that a framework will be created for long-term partnership between the two countries in the sector. “The visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana after 56 years is an important milestone in bilateral relations,” he said.