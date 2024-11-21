Not much room, but ready for talks with Kyiv: Russia

NEW DELHI: Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov on Wednesday said though there was not much ground for negotiation, Moscow is prepared to sit and talk with Kyiv, provided there is an “acceptable basis” for it. Alipov pointed to the completion of Ukraine President’s tenure saying he is “very much unelected.”

The basis should include the “ground realities”, interests of Russia from the security point of view and protection of Russians within Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens of Russian origin, he said.

Making his remarks during a roundtable discussion here, he was asked if Russia would be willing to sit across the table and talk with Ukraine to seek a resolution of the conflict. “Frankly... don’t see much ground for negotiations at the moment,” said the envoy.