Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defense on the sidelines of 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin on the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus at Vientiane, Lao PDR.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, "The two leaders commended the progress achieved by the India-US defence partnership, based on increased operational coordination, information-sharing, and industrial innovation."

Both sides recognised the remarkable progress made under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems, MoD added. The Defence Minister recalled "his recent productive and successful visit to the US in August 2024, wherein two important documents were concluded - the Security of Supplies Agreement (SOSA) and the Memorandum of Agreement regarding the deployment of Liaison Officers. Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to deepen the military partnership and interoperability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Drawing attention to the successful QUAD Summit attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 21, 2024, Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for both sides to work together on the agreed deliverables including the new regional Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), the first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission, and the launch of a Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network pilot project, to support civilian response to natural disasters more rapidly and efficiently across the Indo-Pacific region.